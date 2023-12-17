Club Nautico in Lo Pagan Reopens

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 23:37
Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall
ON August 28 2020 the Club Nautico in Lo Pagan on the Costa Cálida left onlookers stunned when huge flames burst through the distinctive roof of the nautical building. The fire that originated from the kitchen area could not be controlled and the building was devasted. On Sunday, December 17 the new innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient Club Nautico was unveiled.
The rebuild, which was designed by Basic Factory Studio, stands out for its contemporary and attractive aesthetics and features a corridor that connects to the esplanade improving the access to the port of Lo Pagan. The building also has solar panels, aerothermal energy, a rainwater collection tank, and a façade made of recycled material that doesn’t require any maintenance.
During the unveiling ceremony, Angela Gaona the Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘marinas and the nautical sector are a powerful tool for generating economic activity, seasonally adjusted tourism, wealth, and employment, which is why, from the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council and the Region of Murcia we are committed to them and to convert them to a model open to society and with more eco-effective, accessible and connected facilities.’
Gaona also highlighted that San Pedro del Pinatar has decisively promoted the nautical sector with almost 1,000 mooring points. Managing to turn them into an important part of tourism in the area has helped this coastal town reach occupancy levels that haven’t been recorded for a long time in the town.
For more Costa Cálida news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.