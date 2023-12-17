Club Nautico in Lo Pagan Reopens

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 23:37

Image: San Pedro del Pinatar Town Hall

ON August 28 2020 the Club Nautico in Lo Pagan on the Costa Cálida left onlookers stunned when huge flames burst through the distinctive roof of the nautical building. The fire that originated from the kitchen area could not be controlled and the building was devasted. On Sunday, December 17 the new innovative, sustainable, and energy-efficient Club Nautico was unveiled.

Innovation and Sustainability

The rebuild, which was designed by Basic Factory Studio, stands out for its contemporary and attractive aesthetics and features a corridor that connects to the esplanade improving the access to the port of Lo Pagan. The building also has solar panels, aerothermal energy, a rainwater collection tank, and a façade made of recycled material that doesn’t require any maintenance.

Promoting the Nautical Sector

During the unveiling ceremony, Angela Gaona the Mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar said ‘marinas and the nautical sector are a powerful tool for generating economic activity, seasonally adjusted tourism, wealth, and employment, which is why, from the San Pedro del Pinatar Town Council and the Region of Murcia we are committed to them and to convert them to a model open to society and with more eco-effective, accessible and connected facilities.’

Gaona also highlighted that San Pedro del Pinatar has decisively promoted the nautical sector with almost 1,000 mooring points. Managing to turn them into an important part of tourism in the area has helped this coastal town reach occupancy levels that haven’t been recorded for a long time in the town.

