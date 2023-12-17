Costa del Sol: News in Brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 9:43

Espetos in Malaga Photo: Flickr CC

Arson investigation

THE Guardia Civil is investigating 5 people for a forest fire that occurred last summer and caused damage to 95% of the archaeological site from the 4th century BC of Cerro Colorao, located between Marbella and Benahavís. It has been listed as an Asset of Cultural Interest since 2009.

Stadium delay

CONSTRUCTION of the new football stadium in Marbella, which was to be ready in 3 months, is delayed by at least a year and a half. Nothing is known about progress, nor about the demolition, which was scheduled to begin in September this year.

More people

ESTEPONA, Marbella and Benalmadena lead the way in population growth in Spain. The 3 towns on the Costa del Sol are among the 5 with the highest increases in the country, according to the INE census update. In Malaga province, 18% of the total are citizens of foreign nationality.

Market extension

THE Christmas market located in the Plaza de la Constitución in Mijas Pueblo will remain open until December 30, from 11am to 7pm. Mijas Town Hall has decided to extend the date of this traditional market, which has a total of 9 stalls, run by traders from Mijas.

Recipe Googled

ESPETO Malagueño has been named as the 2nd most searched recipe worldwide, as reported in the Year in a Search report that Google publishes at the end of each year. Bernardo Quintero, director of security engineering at Google, said this is, “an impressive recognition for our local gastronomy”.

Gone fishing

AN abandoned fishing net was removed from a beach in Marbella: it was 80 metres long with fish and other marine life trapped in it. It was at a depth of around 5 metres, it was hooked at one end to the remains of a marine wreck and could have been a serious danger to navigation, bathing and fauna.