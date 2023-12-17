Long and the short of it for Miss France

By Linda Hall • Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 14:46

EVA GILLES: Newly-elected Miss France bucks the trend with short hair Photo credit: TFI Info

THE new Miss France Eve Gilles, who was elected on December 16, has hair that is much shorter than usual for a beauty queen.



This departure from the stereotyped norm was both hailed and criticised although Gilles herself described her victory as a “triumph for diversity.”

“No one should dictate who you are,” said the 20-year-old from Quaedypre near Dunkirk who was the only contestant without the long flowing tresses associated with beauty queens.

“We’re used to seeing beautiful Misses with long hair, but I chose an androgynous look with short hair. Every woman is different, we’re all unique.”

The public reacted with satisfaction on social media, challenging claims which described her selection as politicised.

“Maybe the new Miss France isn’t gorgeous in your eyes, but seeing wokeism in her because she has short hair is just ridiculous,” one fan wrote on X.

“Eve Gilles is the new Miss France 2024, your malicious and useless criticisms won’t change that, she’s sublime,” another X user argued.

Television production and distribution company Banijay France, owner of the Miss France brand, has had to defend the pageant with chief executive Alexia Laroche-Joubert arguing that it was a symbol of success and upward mobility for contestants.

Many later went on to become, doctors, businesswomen or film directors, she said, and the contest’s requirements had been brought up to date.

There was no longer an age limit and married or transgender participants were no longer barred, she pointed out.

Melinda Bizri of the Human Rights League in Dijon, where this year’s Miss France gala was held, had called for a boycott of the ceremony beforehand.

The changes were no more than “feminist-washing”, Bizri said.

“Women have been abusing themselves all their lives to achieve these phantasmagorical criteria, according to patterns that take a very long time to deconstruct,” she contended.

“Miss France is still just as sexist in the way it classifies women according to beauty standards,” said Violaine de Filippis, the Dare Feminism! association’s spokeswoman.