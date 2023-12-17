New Year Vienna Concert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 11:27

New Year Concert Photo: Facebook / Strauss Festival Orchestra

Vienna comes to Marbella when the Strauss Festival Orchestra performs the traditional New Year’s Concert at the Palacio de Congresos of Marbella on Thursday, December 28 at 5pm.

The orchestra will perform Johann Strauss’ best-known works and will be accompanied by the Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble.

Tickets can be bought at this link

The traditional New Year’s Concert is inspired by the musical event held every year in Vienna, with aselection of the best waltzes, polkas and marches by Johann Strauss.

The Strauss Festival Orchestra has a long career touring all the main European concert halls, including the Musikverein in Vienna, the Het Concertgebouw in Amsterdam, the Philarmonie in Berlin, the Musikhalle in Hamburg, the Auditorium Parco della Musica in Rome, the Gran Teatre del Liceu and the Palau de la Música in Barcelona, the Teatro Real and the Auditorio Nacional de Música in Madrid.

The orchestra will be accompanied by the Strauss Festival Ballet and will perform the best-known works by the “king of the waltz”, such as Viennese Blood, Voices of Spring, Emperor’s Waltz, Champagne and excerpts from his brilliant operetta The Bat. The most famous of all waltzes, On the Beautiful Blue Danube, and the Radetzky March will of course, not be missing.

The Strauss Festival Orchestra

Since its foundation in 1978, the Strauss Festival Orchestra Vienna has established itself in international music as a top ensemble and a byword for the authentic interpretation of Viennese music with glittering performances at music festivals, sensational TV concerts and worldwide tours, as well as with its CD and DVD recordings.

The Strauss Festival Orchestra is made up of teachers and soloists of the highest musical and professional qualifications, and has managed to keep the traditional Viennese art alive. Equally matched, both musically and professionally, to the talents of the members of the Strauss Festival Orchestra, the Strauss Festival Ballet Ensemble has given the “Great New Year’s Concert” a decidedly original character, through stylised choreography and wonderful costumes specially created to illustrate some of the musical numbers.

Enjoy the end of the year with a dive into old Vienna without leaving Marbella.