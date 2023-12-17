Oh Happy Day 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 10:03

Gospel Choir Photo: Mississippi Gospel Choir / YouTube

GOSPEL music is devotion in its purest form from the Mississippi Gospel Choir. It is energy that envelops and infects, that moves and makes us vibrate and it comes to Marbella on Sunday, January 7 at the Palacio de Congresos at 7pm

Mississippi Gospel Choir offers us an intense journey from the spiritual songs of the 19th century to a tribute to the songs of protest and marches for freedom, with well-known songs such as Oh Happy Day!

The choir won several awards for its contributions to gospel music and toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Japan and Latin America.

The great voices of gospel music return to our country for the 16th time, this time with a renewed stage showseasoned with the rhythms of funk and blues.

Tickets can be bought at this link