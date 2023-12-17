Oh Happy Day 2024

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 10:03
Gospel Choir
Photo: Mississippi Gospel Choir / YouTube
GOSPEL music is devotion in its purest form from the Mississippi Gospel Choir. It is energy that envelops and infects, that moves and makes us vibrate and it comes to Marbella on Sunday, January 7 at the Palacio de Congresos at 7pm
Mississippi Gospel Choir offers us an intense journey from the spiritual songs of the 19th century to a tribute to the songs of protest and marches for freedom, with well-known songs such as Oh Happy Day!
The choir won several awards for its contributions to gospel music and toured extensively throughout the United States, Europe, Japan and Latin America.
The great voices of gospel music return to our country for the 16th time, this time with a renewed stage showseasoned with the rhythms of funk and blues.
Tickets can be bought at this link
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.