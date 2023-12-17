By Anna Ellis • Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 14:04

Quiz for a Cause: Join the Fun at The Palm Tree Bar to Support K9 Animal Rescue. Image: K9 / Facebook.

Get ready for an evening of fun and a chance to show off your knowledge, all while supporting our furry friends at the K9 Animal Rescue Charity!

Join in the fun at The Palm Tree bar in Consum Square on the La Marina urbanisation

Mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 16, with the evening kicking off at 6:30 PM for food and 7:30 PM for the quiz.

For a nominal fee of €5, you can participate in the quiz, featuring four diverse rounds on various subjects.

Following the quiz, enjoy a game of Play Your Cards Right.

The excitement doesn’t end there, stick around for a chance to win fantastic prizes in the raffle.

To secure your spot, head over to The Palm Tree and reserve a place for your team.

Funds raised go directly to the K9 Animal Rescue Charity, making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need.

For more details about the charity reach out via email at k9clubinfo@gmail.com or give them a call at (+34) 711082807.