By Anna Ellis •
Updated: 17 Dec 2023 • 14:04
Quiz for a Cause: Join the Fun at The Palm Tree Bar to Support K9 Animal Rescue. Image: K9 / Facebook.
Get ready for an evening of fun and a chance to show off your knowledge, all while supporting our furry friends at the K9 Animal Rescue Charity!
Join in the fun at The Palm Tree bar in Consum Square on the La Marina urbanisation
Mark your calendars for Tuesday, January 16, with the evening kicking off at 6:30 PM for food and 7:30 PM for the quiz.
For a nominal fee of €5, you can participate in the quiz, featuring four diverse rounds on various subjects.
Following the quiz, enjoy a game of Play Your Cards Right.
The excitement doesn’t end there, stick around for a chance to win fantastic prizes in the raffle.
To secure your spot, head over to The Palm Tree and reserve a place for your team.
Funds raised go directly to the K9 Animal Rescue Charity, making a meaningful impact on the lives of animals in need.
For more details about the charity reach out via email at k9clubinfo@gmail.com or give them a call at (+34) 711082807.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.