Roscón de Reyes Route

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 11:07

Roscon Route Photo: Wikimedia CC / Juan Emilio Prades Bel

A total of 17 establishments are taking part in the 2nd Roscón Route, which will take place from December 20 to January 5 in Torremolinos. The roscon is a sweet bread-based ring-shaped dessert typical of Spanish cuisine and traditionally eaten to celebrate the 3 Kings.

Customers will be able to buy the roscones and vote for their favourite in the Roscoporte. When buying the roscon, the establishment will give the customer a Roscoporte, which must be filled in with the name of the favourite roscon, as well as some basic information such as name, surname and telephone number.

The Roscoporte must be deposited in the same establishment or at the Events Delegation of Torremolinos Town Hall. Following the 3 Kings Parade, the favourite roscones will be counted and the establishment with the best Roscón de Reyes of the year will be chosen.

The participating establishments in Calvario are La Sureña Torremolinos, Panadería El Calvario, Panadería Francisco, La Panadería, Panadería ReyPan, Pastelería Polichinela and Pastelería Castillo. In the Centre, Panadería San Francisco, Granier Torremolinos, Panadería Pastelería Alto Pavía, El Molí Pan y Café, Panadería Polvillo Centro and Dulcypan. In Playamar La Tahona de Playamar and Panadería MijasPan. In La Carihuela Granier la Carihuela and in El Pinillo Casa Kiki.