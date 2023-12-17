The town of Antas wins historic award.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 1:49

Antas accepts the award in Seville Credit: Ayuntamiento de Antas

THE day of Friday, December 15 was a source of great joy and pride for the town of Antas.

On this day, it received the Plaza España Award in its 19th edition in Seville, an award which represents the recognition of the care and dedication reflected in the Argar Plan 2020-30.

This award is a tribute to Antas’ constant work in promoting and disseminating the invaluable Argaric Culture. The heart of this culture is the prominent and historic city of El Argar, which lies in what is now Antas.

El Argar has gained relevance through the International Symposium on the Argar, an event that was held thanks to the collaboration between Antas Council and prominent entities such as the Ministry of Culture, the Junta de Andalucia, the Provincial Council of Almeria, the Institute of Almeria Studies and the Andalusian Academy of History.

This recognition encourages Antas to further persevere with enthusiasm and dedication in their mission to preserve and promote the Argaric Culture. The Antas Council stated that the award has “reinforced our commitment to the history of our region and the development of our community.”