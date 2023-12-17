Top spot for Queen in Netherlands

By Linda Hall • Published: 17 Dec 2023 • 11:08

QUEEN: Their Bohemian Rhapsody regularly tops NPO Radio’s Top 2000 Photo credit: CC/Billboard November 1977

COME December it’s time for NPO Radio 2’s poll where listeners vote for their favourite records.

This year is the 25th time that the Top 2000 has been held, attracting – as it does each year – hundreds of thousands more listeners. And it is the 20th time that Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody has occupied the top spot.

Only the Eagles’ (twice with Hotel California), John Lennon (Imagine), Boudewijn de Groot (Avond) and Roller Coaster (Danny Vera) have ever managed to oust Queen from their habitual first place.

“Different generations listen together and it has almost become cultural heritage,” radio DJ and journalist Arjan Snijders told the Netherlands media. “As long as we listen to the radio, the Top 2000 will be with us.”

Another radio expert, Uunco Cerfontaine, claimed that radio was in any case a more inclusive product than streaming services like Spotify. “It is a kind of end-of-year tradition,” he said. “You finish off the year with the Top 2000 and oliebollen dumplings. It’s about hearing all those classic songs again.”

The public can also manoeuvre a song into the list for the first time, as happened this year with Herman Berkien’s Utereg me stadje (My town Utrecht) because Joop de Jager, who missed hearing a Utrecht dialect, launched a campaign in its favour.

In 2021, Procol Harum’s A Whiter Shade of Pale occupied a prominent place in the rankings because it was one of murdered television journalist Peter Rudolf de Vries’s favourite songs.

Occasionally the voting has been skewed, like the time when a former radio chief refused to allow Ede Staal’s Het is nog nooit zo donker west (It’s never been so dark in the west) to top the list. In fact, in the very earliest days the rankings were put together by the radio station and not listeners.