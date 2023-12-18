Arsonist set fire to own apartment

By John Smith • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 18:38

Firefighters have to practice regularly Credit: Bombers de Palma, ACiE

SOME people become real hot heads when they have had a few drinks but a young man in Palma took it a bit further when he warned his partner that she was irritating him so much that he would set fire to their flat.

She fled with her child and true to his word he set fire to the property and then wandered off but emergency services had to rescue a 90-year-old pensioner who lived in the same building and was confined to a wheelchair.

All of this took place on the evening of Sunday December 17 resulting in the elderly person and three police officers having to be treated for inhalation of smoke, although happily they all recovered quickly and none had to be taken to hospital.

After fire fighters spent several hours tackling the blaze, the police managed to find the young arsonist, arrested him and charged him with starting the fire and are following up allegations of possible gender violence as well.