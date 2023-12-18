Christmas at the Beach Bar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 0:21

Image: Pexels/Fogass

DREAMING of a white Christmas? Dream on if you live on the Costa Cálida. It looks like the sun will shine as usual this Christmas. With that in mind, the Los Alcazares town council has decided to keep their beach bars open all year round!

Christmas on the Beach

The town council made this decision in an attempt to attract visitors to the area all year round. In the low season, the beach bars will be open on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and bank holidays from 10 am until 6 pm.

The town council advised that the number of tourists visiting the area throughout the year is on the rise. While other beach bars are being dismantled those in Los Alcazares are here to stay and they are considering the possibility of extending the permits for another four years.

Breakfast on the beach for Christmas anyone?

