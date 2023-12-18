Even Living Nativity can cause offence

By John Smith •
Updated: 18 Dec 2023 • 13:18
Dressed to impress at the Living Nativity scene
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
In the eyes of some people or groups, every attempted good deed can be considered an affront!
On Saturday December 16, the Living Nativity returned to the Misericòrdia Gardens for the first time in 10 years thanks to the involvement of the Consell de Mallorca.
More than 130 people (actors and locals) were involved from a baby representing Jesus to much older residents and music was supplied by the Pequeñitos Choir of the Teatro Principal singing Christmas Carols as well as Antònia Vallés.
Many of those taking part were dressed not in clothing hailing from the time of Christ but in traditional Mallorcan dress to give the event a real local flavour.
There will be a number of events taking place from now until December 23 and those visiting are encouraged to take with them food or hygiene products which will be donated to the Tardor Association.
The ‘bum’ note came from representatives of the Vox Political Party who claimed that from time to time during the day, background music apparently included Els Segadors, the national anthem of Catalonia, which the Vox representatives considered unnecessary and offensive.
