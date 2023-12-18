Fighting hunger in an environmental way

By John Smith •
A special campaign running from December 15 to January 15 to collect waste glass in 10 containers situated in main parts of Palma City will benefit those in need of food.
This campaign launched by Ecovidrio with the participation of Palma Council and EMAYA will play its part in supporting the work of the charity Mallorca without Hunger.
For every kilo of glass collected in each of these 10 containers, Ecovidrio will donate a kilo of food to the charity.
Councillor Llorenç Bauzá, who is also President of EMAYA said about the campaign “We encourage all those living and working in Palma to use these containers during the holidays because it helps the most disadvantaged families and encourages the care of our environment”
The green containers are easy to spot and have been located in a number of the most populous or heavily visited areas of the city and if used correctly will help a number of those in need in Palma
