Flamenco Zambomba in Estepona

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:12

'El Sopa y Familia' Photo: Estepona Town Hall

Christmas music in Flamenco style on Friday, December 22 at 8pm.

Estepona Town Hall has organised, a Flamenco Zambomba to be held in the Plaza Antonia Guerrero, withtraditional music group ‘El Sopa y Familia’, a band of magnificent flamenco performers.

When December arrives, Jerez de la Frontera and the surrounding area is the setting for one of the most typical cultural and festive customs of Andalucian folklore: the zambombas. Since the 18th century, on the eve of Christmas Eve, friends, neighbours and relatives have gathered together to sing and dance Christmas carols.

The zambombas were improvised in the patios of neighbours, corrales, in the courtyards, and in the streets and squares…, with the joy of the whole town celebrating Christmas with the most characteristic flamenco songs, the Zambombas, flamenco rhythms but with lyrics inspired by the Christmas story.

Declared an Asset of Cultural Interest, in recent years it has become a phenomenon that attracts thousands of national and international visitors. And on Friday you can enjoy this Spanish tradition for yourselves in Estepona, completely free.