LEZ signs go up in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 7:56

Marbella LEZ Photo: Flickr CC

As we near the end of the year, Marbella Town Hall has started erecting the signs that delimit the Low Emission Zones (LEZ) and that will affect, for the moment at least, the historic centres of both Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. These are provisional measures pending a definitive study, so there will be no fines levied (yet).

The signs mark the streets in the central areas of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, as decided in October. The upper part of the signage includes a reference to compliance with data protection regulations in the event of possible video camera surveillance. In the lower part, in the case of the entrance sign, it details the types of vehicles that can access.

No fines (yet)

The LEZ area is conditional on a study of air quality to be carried out in 2024. As a result, during this initial period, (the duration of which has not been defined), there will be no sanctions and drivers who do not comply will only be warned.

The European Union approved the creation of low emission zones to reduce particulate pollutants in order to improve public health. The deadline set to adapt to the regulation was December 31, so Marbella Council is just on time.

The government team is reluctantly complying because they consider that the air quality in the municipality is good and they believe that it is not necessary to create these zones.