LEZ signs go up in Marbella

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 7:56
Marbella LEZ
Photo: Flickr CC
As we near the end of the year, Marbella Town Hall has started erecting the signs that delimit the Low Emission Zones (LEZ) and that will affect, for the moment at least, the historic centres of both Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara. These are provisional measures pending a definitive study, so there will be no fines levied (yet).
The signs mark the streets in the central areas of Marbella and San Pedro Alcántara, as decided in October. The upper part of the signage includes a reference to compliance with data protection regulations in the event of possible video camera surveillance. In the lower part, in the case of the entrance sign, it details the types of vehicles that can access.
The LEZ area is conditional on a study of air quality to be carried out in 2024. As a result, during this initial period, (the duration of which has not been defined), there will be no sanctions and drivers who do not comply will only be warned.
The European Union approved the creation of low emission zones to reduce particulate pollutants in order to improve public health. The deadline set to adapt to the regulation was December 31, so Marbella Council is just on time.
The government team is reluctantly complying because they consider that the air quality in the municipality is good and they believe that it is not necessary to create these zones.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.