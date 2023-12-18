Mallorca Day to change to September

By John Smith •
Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 18:19
The actual proclamation issued by King Jaume II
Credit: Consell de Mallorca
Every autonomous community celebrates its own special day and this is the same with Mallorca even though it is part of the Balearic Community.
The date was changed to December 31 by the then Consell of Mallorca in 2016 but following their loss at the last ballot, the new Council has contacted each of the Island’s 53 municipalities asking for their opinion.
Just 30 responded, 28, being in favour of moving the date to September 12, one disagreeing and one saying that it didn’t have sufficiently knowlegable staff to allow it to pass an opinion.
There was a general poll of residents with the majority who had an opinion being in favour of moving away from New Year’s Eve and a number of historians also agreed that September 12 was also a more appropriate date.
A spokesperson explained that September 12 was chosen as on that date in 1276, King Jaume II swore the Charter of Privilegis i Franqueses, an act that entailed the expansion of the rights of the Mallorcans and the opportunity to transition to a kingdom.
A provisional vote in the Council confirmed that this should be allowed to proceed but there is a 20 day period to allow for objections.
