By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 14:26

Masters of Rock photo: Facebook / Producciones Salvajes / Koldo Izagirre

One of the most awaited events of the year is coming to Malaga! This is the Masters of Rock XL Tribute Festival, a show that pays tribute to 4 of the most influential bands in rock history: Metallica, Gun’s and Roses, Iron Maiden and AC/DC. The audience will be able to enjoy the classics and greatest hits of these rock masters performed by 3 of the best tribute bands.

If you love rock music and are passionate about these legendary bands, you can’t miss this opportunity to enjoy the best rock live. It’s at La Trinchera, Málaga on Saturday, December 23 at 9.45pm with tickets available here.

At this festival, rock lovers can relive the greatest hits of Metallica, Gun’s and Roses, Iron Maiden and AC/DC performed by high quality tribute bands. The duration of the show is approximately 3 hours, during which the most emblematic classics of these bands that have left an indelible mark on the history of music will be played.

The experience of attending a tribute of this magnitude is unique. You will be able to enjoy the energy and power of live rock, performed by talented musicians who strive to capture the essence and spirit of the original bands. In addition, the Masters of Rock XL is known for its impressive staging, with fabulous visual and sound effects.