Mijas Coastal Path wins the prestigious Blue Flag award

Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 10:09
Mijas Coastal Path
Photo: Shutterstock / Jupitersounds
Mijas has renewed its Blue Flag – Blue Path distinction, awarded each year by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC).
The prestigious award values the commitment of municipalities and administrations to recover and conserve paths and itineraries that promote environmental education and the sustainable enjoyment of our surroundings.
The Mijas coastal path has held this distinction since 2016 and to obtain it a set of criteria must be met, which are grouped into 4 categories: characteristics of the paths and routes; information, signage and infrastructures on the paths; conservation and management of the natural and cultural heritage; and public use of the paths.
Blue Flag paths began in 2011 as a pilot programme for 12 educational coastal paths which linked beaches awarded with the Blue Flag. Over the last decade, it has been supported by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.
Spain currently has 128 footpaths spread over 115 municipalities, totalling 858.61km. In the province of Malaga, only 2 municipalities have the Blue Trail Flag: Mijas and Nerja.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
