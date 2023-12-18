Mijas Coastal Path wins the prestigious Blue Flag award

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 10:09

Mijas Coastal Path Photo: Shutterstock / Jupitersounds

Mijas has renewed its Blue Flag – Blue Path distinction, awarded each year by the Association for Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC).

The prestigious award values the commitment of municipalities and administrations to recover and conserve paths and itineraries that promote environmental education and the sustainable enjoyment of our surroundings.

The Mijas coastal path has held this distinction since 2016 and to obtain it a set of criteria must be met, which are grouped into 4 categories: characteristics of the paths and routes; information, signage and infrastructures on the paths; conservation and management of the natural and cultural heritage; and public use of the paths.

Blue Flag paths began in 2011 as a pilot programme for 12 educational coastal paths which linked beaches awarded with the Blue Flag. Over the last decade, it has been supported by the Biodiversity Foundation of the Ministry for Ecological Transition.

Spain currently has 128 footpaths spread over 115 municipalities, totalling 858.61km. In the province of Malaga, only 2 municipalities have the Blue Trail Flag: Mijas and Nerja.