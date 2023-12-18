By Anna Ellis •
Nativity Scene Heist in Alicante Sparks Social Media Ransom Request. Image: Secuestradores de San Vicente / TikTok
In a peculiar incident two young individuals took the baby Jesus from the nativity scene in Sant Vicent del Raspeig (Alicante).
The culprits shared a video on TikTok, and have demanded €2,000 from the Local Police for its safe return.
The video, posted by an account named ‘Kidnappers of San Vicente,’ features the young culprits wearing black balaclavas and hooded jackets to conceal their identities.
One of the individuals has their face pixelated. Seated on a bed, they showcase the baby Jesus surrounded by €10 and €20 notes.
In the video, the duo requests €2,000 from the Local Police, claiming the police force “does not take good care of the baby Jesus.”
They warn that if the money is not received, harm will come to the nativity scene figure, stating, “Tonight he sleeps with us.”
Towards the end of the footage, the perpetrators are seen stealing the figure from the nativity scene, located between Calle Pintor Sorolla and Calle Lillo Juan, and placing it in the boot of a vehicle.
The Council expresses its hope for a “prompt resolution” to the incident and laments the damage caused, according to municipal sources.
The bizarre turn of events has caught the attention of both local authorities and the community, awaiting the outcome of this unusual social media-driven ransom request.
