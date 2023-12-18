No Christmas puppies: ‘A Puppy’s Tale’

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Illustration by Chris Dove
Educate and entertain; sparking children’s interest in reading is the most important life skill we can give and entertainment is the best way to learn.
Your generous €5 or €10 donations will pay for the translation, design, printing and marketing of an educational children’s book to help kids read English and Spanish.
Chris Dove is a British woman living in Spain and has self-published ‘A Puppy’s Tale by Rex’, a beautiful story in English described as, “a really engaging resource for young children” by BBC Education.
To make reading and understanding easier, both languages will appear side-by-side with simple tests in every chapter. Rex teaches early life lessons on caring for and respecting others, sharing his experiences and connecting to young readers in a fun and light-hearted way.
A Royal Communications spokesperson at Buckingham Palace wrote to Chris: “Thank you for the delightful ‘A Puppy’s Tale’. We understand the desire to share a message of caring for and respecting others, and fully appreciate the lovely range of ages and diversity which add further to the message of the book. I wish you all the very best with this project, and thank you for your early Christmas wishes!”
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
