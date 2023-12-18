No Christmas puppies: ‘A Puppy’s Tale’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 14:48

Illustration by Chris Dove

Educate and entertain; sparking children’s interest in reading is the most important life skill we can give and entertainment is the best way to learn.

Your generous €5 or €10 donations will pay for the translation, design, printing and marketing of an educational children’s book to help kids read English and Spanish.

Chris Dove is a British woman living in Spain and has self-published ‘A Puppy’s Tale by Rex’, a beautiful story in English described as, “a really engaging resource for young children” by BBC Education.

To make reading and understanding easier, both languages will appear side-by-side with simple tests in every chapter. Rex teaches early life lessons on caring for and respecting others, sharing his experiences and connecting to young readers in a fun and light-hearted way.

A Royal Communications spokesperson at Buckingham Palace wrote to Chris: “Thank you for the delightful ‘A Puppy’s Tale’. We understand the desire to share a message of caring for and respecting others, and fully appreciate the lovely range of ages and diversity which add further to the message of the book. I wish you all the very best with this project, and thank you for your early Christmas wishes!”

Please help make this book a reality by donating to the gofundme page here