Pedal Day comes to an end

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:26

Year of the bike Photo: Estepona Town Hall

The Year of the Bike in Estepona comes to an end with the participation of almost 2,200 cyclists in the 12 editions of the Bike Day held in 2023.

Estepona Town Hall reports that a total of 146 cyclists took part on Sunday in the twelfth edition of the Pedal Day, an activity which concludes the programme ‘2023, Year of the Bicycle’ in Estepona. With this initiative,Estepona Council aimed to encourage the use of bicycles and promote a city with a better quality of life.

A total of 2,181 people have taken part, which has been aimed at both children and adults, in the 12 editions held throughout the year. A highlight was the tenth edition – Pedal for Mario – in which funds were raised to pay for the treatment needed by a boy from Estepona with cerebral palsy and which broke a record for participation, with almost 500 cyclists.

Those who participated in the pedal day at least twice received a jersey commemorating the year of the bicycle in Estepona 2023. The Town Hall has distributed a total of 550 jerseys. In addition, at the end of each cycle ride, a bicycle was raffled among all participants.

The Estepona Town Hall would like to thank the Club Unión Ciclista Virgen del Carmen, the company Fit Bike and the organisations UBUNTU and AND – Alejandro Navarro Deportista for their support.