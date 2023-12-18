Santa’s sweating in Almeria! Record heat!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 10:56

Poor Santa! Credit: Shutterstock/64995130

DURING the third week of December Almeria recorded the highest temperature in the month of December in the entire history of Spain!

The record breaking reading came from the town of Partaloa, and showed a temperature of 29.7 degrees! A number that rarely shows in the UK even on the hottest summer day!

The region of Almeria, in particular its coastal area, often show higher temperatures than the rest of Andalusia, usually being on par with the central area of Seville, and southeast Cordoba.

So it seems theres definitely no possibility of a white Christmas over here, with Santa perhaps even opting for a swimming costume rather than his winter boots, when he makes his rounds in Almeria on the night of Christmas Eve!