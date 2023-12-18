Shine International Academy Christmas Fair

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:42

A fantastic fair!

IT’S the most wonderful time of the year, and oh so wonderful it was in Mijas today, at the Christmas fair of Shine International Academy.

On Sunday, December 17, the new and inclusive learning centre, Shine International Academy, held it’s second edition of the centre’s Christmas fair. An event that proved to be fun for all the family, with many students and locals alike turning up to join in on the magic.

Euro Weekly News had the honour of attending the fair, along with one or two children in tow! A warm welcome was received by one of Shine’s directors, Katie Smith, who proceeded to offer some free raffle tickets and inform us that Santa Claus was on his way!

On entering, many children could be seen excitedly bouncing (literally) from place to place. The mini EWN writers in training headed straight for the bouncy castle, before dashing to the candy floss stand, where various other sweet treats were also on offer.

Turning the corner, a whole array of additional activities were ready and waiting for the children. These included face painting, Christmas card making and a present hunt! Live music filled the market, with Christmas classics performed by ‘Dave the DJ’, who generously donated his talents! The stage for the event was also donated by Royal Pianos.

There was plenty of food and drinks for the adults available, as many a mother indulged in a mulled wine, or two, whilst the younger ones began to dance to the music.

Then came the moment of magic, Santa’s arrival! As the little ones squealed in delight, poor Saint Nick was practically mobbed as he made his way to his grotto, followed by all those ready to enter his grotto and give him their Christmas wish!

Euro Weekly News spoke to another of Shine’s directors, Katie, who was manning the grotto door. “It is so incredible and overwhelming the support we have received”, she said, adding that “last year we just had 15 students and a very small fair, this year we have close to 50 and it’s so busy! The educational director then became slightly emotional as she explained that “we have 13 nationalities enrolled in our centre, they’ve all each reached out into their own communities for support, and what has come back is just so much love”.

What a heartwarming moment! As well as a fantastic fair at Shine International Academy.