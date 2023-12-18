Spain Recognised For Its Advancement In Alzheimer’s Research

By John Ensor • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:57

Image showing medical researchers. Credit: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

Is Spain setting a new standard in Alzheimer’s research in Europe?

Spain has emerged as a key player in Alzheimer’s disease research within Europe, boasting seven phase III clinical trials. This achievement places Spain alongside the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, and just behind France, which leads with eight ongoing trials.

According to the ‘European Dementia Monitor’ report by Alzheimer Europe, this significant investment in research demonstrates Spain’s commitment to addressing Alzheimer’s.

These findings were announced in a recent report which highlighted the disparities in Alzheimer’s treatment and research across Europe.

Research Disparity In Europe

Despite Spain’s progress, the treatment of Alzheimer’s in Europe varies significantly. Despite limited research access, Luxembourg offers the continent’s best care and service.

Conversely, Bulgaria ranks at the lower end in terms of Alzheimer’s patient care. The differences are particularly pronounced between Eastern and Western Europe, historically divided by the Iron Curtain.

European Efforts

Alzheimer Europe’s report evaluates countries based on ten criteria, including healthcare service availability, cost, medication coverage, and access to clinical trials.

Overall, Spain scored 58 out of 100, ranking 14th in Europe. The report also sheds light on countries like Greece, Ireland, and Sweden, which have initiated strategies to tackle Alzheimer’s, with Sweden excelling in pharmacological coverage.

Global And Regional Collaborations

France, Germany, and the Netherlands stand out for their collaboration in European Alzheimer’s research, each scoring 100 per cent.

However, several countries, including Armenia and Ukraine, do not participate in the Joint Research Program for Neurodegenerative Diseases. The report also highlights progress in adopting human rights conventions related to dementia, with several countries, including Cyprus and Greece, making significant strides.

Regarding the recognition of dementia as a research and public health priority, only the United Kingdom obtains a perfect score, reports Alzheimer Europe.

Spain, alongside Austria and the United Kingdom, receive recognition from Alzheimer Europe for their efforts. Countries like Bulgaria and Romania, however, raise concerns among Alzheimer’s experts. Jean Georges, CEO of Alzheimer Europe, expresses hope that this report will inspire governments to improve the lives of people with dementia and their carers.