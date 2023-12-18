Trending:

Sprinting Santas spotted by the sea!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 12:01

Sprinting Santas! Credit: Brad Swift Facebook

ON Saturday December 16, 31 Los Bandidos runners took part in one of the public’s favourite, fun races of the year, the Carrera de Navidad, The Christmas Race. 

The festive run took place in Vera, and there were two race distances, a three-lap 10k and a one-lap 3.3k. The start and finish line were situated in the Plaza Mayor, which was fantastically decorated with Christmas lights and poinsettia. Family and friends gathered on the streets to show their encouragement and support all round the course.   

 Some of the Bandidos donned Santa hats, while resident Ian Forrester went one step further and ran a great time in full fancy dress! A few of them were representing Bandidos for the first time and Jacques Peeters, who was doing his first 10k, actually managed to get lost on the third lap! Oops. 

 Los Bandidos came away with 14 individual trophies, a third place team prize (five best times, three men and two women) and one raffle prize.  

 

Here are the results (position, name, time and age group prize) 

 

10k

40        Noel Lyons                  40:24 (1st VEM)

42        Steve Murton               40:53 (2nd VEM)

58        Aki Lisaliskaite            44:03 (1st VAF)

70        Mark Ratcliffe              45:35

73        Bryan White                45:51

76        Paul Darcy                  46:15 (1st VFM)

89        Jan Murton                  48:00 (1st VVF)

96        Dawn Starkey             49:24 (1st VEF)

97        Patricia Mulcahy         49:30 (3rd VDF)

103      Sarah Briggs               50:33 (2nd VCF)

109      David Looker               51:32 (2nd VFM)

113      Ian Forrester                51:59 (3rd VGM)

119      Karen Ayers                52:35 (2nd VFF)

120      Corinne Cherel            52:35 (3rd VCF)

125      Jackie Darcy               53:13 (3rd VEF)

136      Sharon Howlett           56:29

138      Gary Blythe                 56:35

145      Jacques Peeters         1:00:48

146      John Ross                   1:00:51

147      Derek Wright               1:01:10 (2nd (VHM)

149      Ian Hall                        1:02:24

151      Kath Blythe                 1:02:56 

 

3.3k  

14        Mark Newnham                       13:21

40        Guillermo Moscardo Cherel    17:20

50        Amanda Hyde                         19:33

51        Andrew Hyde                          19:38

53        Kevin Rowe                             19:47

57        Kerry Davis                             20:35

61        Donna Brann                           21:07

72        Lesley Davidge                       26:35

73        John Davidge                          26:36 

A big old Christmas congratulations to you all! 

