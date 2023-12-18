Sprinting Santas spotted by the sea!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 12:01

Sprinting Santas! Credit: Brad Swift Facebook

ON Saturday December 16, 31 Los Bandidos runners took part in one of the public’s favourite, fun races of the year, the Carrera de Navidad, The Christmas Race.

The festive run took place in Vera, and there were two race distances, a three-lap 10k and a one-lap 3.3k. The start and finish line were situated in the Plaza Mayor, which was fantastically decorated with Christmas lights and poinsettia. Family and friends gathered on the streets to show their encouragement and support all round the course.

Some of the Bandidos donned Santa hats, while resident Ian Forrester went one step further and ran a great time in full fancy dress! A few of them were representing Bandidos for the first time and Jacques Peeters, who was doing his first 10k, actually managed to get lost on the third lap! Oops.

Los Bandidos came away with 14 individual trophies, a third place team prize (five best times, three men and two women) and one raffle prize.

Here are the results (position, name, time and age group prize)

10k

40 Noel Lyons 40:24 (1st VEM)

42 Steve Murton 40:53 (2nd VEM)

58 Aki Lisaliskaite 44:03 (1st VAF)

70 Mark Ratcliffe 45:35

73 Bryan White 45:51

76 Paul Darcy 46:15 (1st VFM)

89 Jan Murton 48:00 (1st VVF)

96 Dawn Starkey 49:24 (1st VEF)

97 Patricia Mulcahy 49:30 (3rd VDF)

103 Sarah Briggs 50:33 (2nd VCF)

109 David Looker 51:32 (2nd VFM)

113 Ian Forrester 51:59 (3rd VGM)

119 Karen Ayers 52:35 (2nd VFF)

120 Corinne Cherel 52:35 (3rd VCF)

125 Jackie Darcy 53:13 (3rd VEF)

136 Sharon Howlett 56:29

138 Gary Blythe 56:35

145 Jacques Peeters 1:00:48

146 John Ross 1:00:51

147 Derek Wright 1:01:10 (2nd (VHM)

149 Ian Hall 1:02:24

151 Kath Blythe 1:02:56

3.3k

14 Mark Newnham 13:21

40 Guillermo Moscardo Cherel 17:20

50 Amanda Hyde 19:33

51 Andrew Hyde 19:38

53 Kevin Rowe 19:47

57 Kerry Davis 20:35

61 Donna Brann 21:07

72 Lesley Davidge 26:35

73 John Davidge 26:36

A big old Christmas congratulations to you all!