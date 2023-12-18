The latest news in brief from Almeria

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 9:50

Almeria has a sweet tooth! Credit: Ayuntamiento de Huercal-Overa

Empanada Day

HUERCAL-Overa celebrated a sweet Saturday on December 16, with its official Empanada Day.

This has been carried out for nearly two decades by the Association of Neighbours of the Historic Centre with the collaboration of the council. The aim is to maintain one of the most important traditional sweets of Huercalense cuisine: the almond empanada. Yum.

Pension Rises

STARTING in January 2024, more than 113,000 Almeria pensioners will receive around €50 more each month. This revaluation of the pensions in the region, which will rise by 3.8 per cent in accordance with the increase in the CPI, will benefit 113,642 Almeria retirees.

Airport Growth

ALMERIA Airport showed a growth of 25 percent in November, as it closed the month with 36,827 passengers. This represents a growth of exactly 24.9 percent compared to the same month in 2022. These positive figures show that the daily average of people is 1,227 that pass through the airport.

Decorating Albox

ALBOX has prepared for Christmas in the way it knows best, plenty of poinsettias! The town has now been decorated with the festive flower as Albox tradition dictates The council gave it’s thanks to the gardeners and municipal workers who are putting the town of Albox into the Christmas spirit that it deserves!

Christmas Cards

THE AA Dog Rescue charity shop in Albox currently has lots of beautiful Christmas cards from just 50 cents on offer in their shop. Choose from a wide range of designs from traditional illustrations to animal themed artwork. The shop is located on Calle Malaga opposite ‘Scrumptious and Gladrags’.

A Dancing Donation

DANCE group ‘Strictly Line Dancing’ in Mojacar made a generous donation of €750 to PAWS PATAS last Friday, December 15. The animal shelter recently stepped up to take over 100 animals from another animal shelter, and the group explained that “we wanted to show our gratitude!”

Vera Holy Mass

THE Mayor of Vera, Alfonso Garcia and councilor Ana Lourdes Ramirez Ridao made sure to be present at the traditional Holy Mass on December 16.

This religious event is performed annually on this date, and every year many residents of Vera attend to worship and give their thanks. The Holy Mass is celebrated in honor of our Mother of Grace and Hope.

Following the mass, a concert of processional marches by the Albox Music Band were presented to all in attendance. The well known march ‘Hope Of Mercy’ was the most anticipated, and dedicated to Mary Most Holy of Grace and Hope.

Christmas Afternoon

JOIN Albox on December 23 for its special event, the ‘Tardeo de Navidad’, or Christmas afternoon in English.

Beginning at 4pm in Plaza Mayor, the event will begin with live music from Tone DJ, as well as a bar service from local sellers of Albox. With the town now decorated in it’s full glory, it sets the perfect stage for a day of fun, dancing and laughter with the whole family in the final days coming up to Christmas.

Following this, at 8.30pm there will be a special performance of ‘Zambomba Flamenco’, with an added extra, ‘Christmas Rumba Kimbao.’

Everyone is welcome, locals and tourists alike, for what promises to be an exciting event for all.

Feliz Navidad!

Festive Food

CHRISTMAS is known for being a festive period where family and friends unite for food, fun and fabulous parties.

However, many are not so lucky as to have people to spend the holidays beside. It has been reported by numerous studies that during Christmas time, lots of people feel extremely lonely, especially the elderly.

To make sure that nobody missed out on some festive food and fun, on Sunday, December 17, Antas Council, in collaboration with La Era, organised a Christmas Meal for the elderly residents in the town of Antas.

First they enjoyed a traditional lunch with all the trimmings, following which they enjoyed a delicious ‘chocolate with rosco’ at La Era.

What a great start to the Christmas celebrations for these seniors who, as Antas Council stated, “deserve everything!”

Multicultural Almeria

IN a recent report that has been released by the Almeria City Council, it has been revealed that one in four people from the region now have foreign origins.

Almeria has seen a steady growth of other nationalities come to the area and happily choose its beautiful beaches and sun soaked streets as their new home. The ever increasing cultural and ethnic diversity has seen Almeria become a hub of integration, promoting love and acceptance for all.

Back in 2002, the number of foreign residents was just 52,133, which then jumped to 138,190 in 2013. Now, in 2023, Almeria is home to 169,446 people of a different nationality. These nationalities include English, French, Moroccan, German and Argentinian, just to name a few.

Fantastic! Magnifico! Wunderbar!

A Golden Apple

THE GOLD medal for Merit in Education 2023 has been won by a teacher from Almeria.

Encarnacion Diaz Soriano, who is a primary school teacher in Almeria, was awarded the prestigious award on Friday, December 15 by the Minister of Educational Development and Vocational Training, Patricia del Pozo.

The Minister stated that “these awards are public recognition of people, centres and institutions that dedicate the best of their lives and activities to teaching. We will never sufficiently recognise the contribution they have made to society and to Andalusia, but it is about making their trajectories visible so that they are an example for society as a whole.”

The Gold Medal has been awarded to Diaz Soriano for her dedication and pedagogical leadership in the field of educational and social inclusion and attention to diversity.

Amazing Almeria!