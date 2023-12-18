By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:01

Christmas village Photo: Pexels CC / Gustavo Fring

Children’s fun in the chocolate house, Santa Claus boat and Christmas train, with crazy penguins, artificial snowfall, and much more. it’s all happening in Estepona on Saturday, December 23, from 5pm to 9pm.

Estepona Town Hall has organised a party in the Santa Claus Christmas Village, as part of the activities for the Christmas holidays.

The event will take place in the Plaza del Ajedrez, where the little ones will be greeted by Santa Claus and will be able to have fun in the chocolate house, Santa Claus’ boat and the Christmas train. There will be crazy penguins, an artificial snowfall, and much more. And best of all – access will be completely free.