By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 8:01
Christmas village
Photo: Pexels CC / Gustavo Fring
Children’s fun in the chocolate house, Santa Claus boat and Christmas train, with crazy penguins, artificial snowfall, and much more. it’s all happening in Estepona on Saturday, December 23, from 5pm to 9pm.
Estepona Town Hall has organised a party in the Santa Claus Christmas Village, as part of the activities for the Christmas holidays.
The event will take place in the Plaza del Ajedrez, where the little ones will be greeted by Santa Claus and will be able to have fun in the chocolate house, Santa Claus’ boat and the Christmas train. There will be crazy penguins, an artificial snowfall, and much more. And best of all – access will be completely free.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.