Torremolinos bids farewell to the year with the ‘Tardevieja’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 10:30

Tardevieja party Photo: by-bright.com / CC

TO celebrate the end of the year, Torremolinos is holding a ‘Tardevieja‘ party in the Plaza de la Nogalera.

The party will be held on December 31, from midday to 6pm in the Plaza de la Nogalera and will feature live performances by the groups ‘Money Makers‘ and ‘Capitán Vinilo‘.

The ‘tardevieja’ was invented by Valencia’s nightlife sector as a response to the curfews imposed by Spain’s government following the Covid lockdown of 2020. To try and stem the losses to the hospitality sector that resulted from this, Fotur, the Federation of Leisure, Tourism and Gaming of the Comunitat Valenciana, launched a campaign to bring forward the celebrations from the evening to the afternoon during the Christmasand New Year holidays.

The curfew left night-time activity limited, but nothing prevented opening during the day if the local councils allowed it. The president of Fotur, Víctor Pérez said at the time: “We have to forget New Year’s Eve. We have to write it off”. And that’s when what became popularised as Tardevieja comes into being: a brunch music party.