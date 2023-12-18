Unforgettable memories

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 9:55

Visit to the Christmas lights Photo: Mijas Town Hall

MIJAS Town Hall wants these holidays to be unforgettable for the senior citizens of the town and wants them to enjoy sharing the best moments. Last week they were able to do so, as 165 Mijeños enjoyed the beautiful Christmas lights that have been installed in the Botanical Garden of Malaga.

This is just part of a bigger campaign focused on the elderly this Christmas as more than 1,500 elderly people from Mijas will take part in the activities organised by Mijas Town Hall for the Christmas holidays.

There are plans for visits to the International Museum of Nativity Scenes in Mollina, attending the Christmas Concert for the elderly at the Las Lagunas Theatre and further visits to the light and sound show “Angelical: The Kingdom of the Angels of Christmas” in the Botanical Garden.

Combatting loneliness

“Our main objective from the Council and the Department for the Elderly is to develop as many activities as possible to promote entertainment, companionship and leisure, so in record time we have put together this Christmas agenda for the elderly,” said Councillor for the Elderly, Silvia Marín.

She went on to explain that, for 2024, the Town hall is working on a plan for loneliness. To this end, she stressed the need for collaboration with other administrations and organisations in order to research how many elderly people live alone and how many have an illness that prevents them from accessing activities, “so we can reach out to them”.