Winter Wonderland at Muelle Uno

Muelle Uno in Malaga is the location for Winter Wonderland, a Christmas market with 8 exclusive brands related to Christmas that will be open unti January 7, every day from 10am until 10pm.
Winter Wonderland fuses the best of Christmas with one of the most emblematic spaces in Malaga, Muelle Uno, creating a magical and very sweet atmosphere, perfect to enjoy Christmas shopping with the family.
In this first edition there are stalls with great products including: Cabraline Cheese, which will bring one of the best cheeses in Malaga; La Mesa Malaga, with its culinary experiences; Floristería Capricho with Easter trees, centrepieces and decorations for the Christmas tree; Pepe Pinreles with his legendary socks; Socina, with its Christmas tree decorations, candles and incense to decorate the table; Penélope Banús with the latest trends in winter cashmere clothing; Juguetería Aprendia, with a wide variety of original toys and Christmas books and, finally, La Pinocha Chocolates with a wide range of chocolates and Argentinian alfajores.
In addition to the brands, the market will have free and open-access children’s workshops for the little ones, which will be held in the same space 2 days a week with different activities for up to 540 children.
Winter Wonderland is the perfect opportunity to live a different experience with children, friends or your partner and get into the Christmas spirit while enjoying the best views on the seafront at Malaga.
