300 toys for the 3 Kings

Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:14
300 toys
Photo: Benalmadena Town Hall
The Municipal Water Company of Benalmadena (Emabesa) and Innoben have donated more than 300 toys to the Social Welfare Department of Benalmadena Council.
Emabesa has donated a batch of new toys worth €2,289 and Innoben has contributed a batch of new toys worth €1,979; two donations to ensure that all children can enjoy gifts on the magical night of the Three Kings.
“I would like to thank, in addition to these organisations, the collaboration of all the associations, groups and neighbours in general, who have collaborated in the collection of non-perishable food and toys so that we can all enjoy these holidays, especially the little ones”, said Mayor of Benalmádena, Juan Antonio Lara.
