A Lifesaving Collaboration

By John Ensor • Updated: 19 Dec 2023 • 20:01

Signing of protocol between Guardia Civil and ONT. Credit: Interior.gob.es

Is saving lives the ultimate act of service? It was announced today that the Guardia Civil, and the National Transplant Organization, have signed an agreement that will promote bone marrow transplants throughout Spain.

A report published on Tuesday, December 19 revealed that Leonardo Marcos, director of the Guardia Civil, and Beatriz Dominguez-Gil, head of the National Transplant Organization (ONT), have signed a protocol to register new bone marrow donors.

Promoting Bone Marrow Donation

This ground-breaking agreement, signed by both parties, paves the way for a robust partnership. It specifically aims at educating and enlisting new bone marrow donors within the Guardia Civil.

The protocol sets out an ambitious plan to integrate donation awareness into the Guardia Civil’s activities.

Educational Initiatives And Joint Efforts

A significant aspect of this collaboration involves ONT providing training to Guardia Civil members. This education is focused on raising awareness about bone marrow donation and identifying potential donors.

Additionally, both parties will engage in shared training activities, including seminars and conferences, where personnel from both the Guardia Civil and the ONT will participate as learners or speakers.

Beyond Duty

This initiative is in line with the Guardia Civil’s ‘Espiritu Benemerito’ (Meritorious Spirit). As outlined in article 21 of their Code of Conduct, Guardia Civil members ‘will provide assistance with the means at their disposal to anyone who needs it, whether or not they are on duty, with special attention to the most vulnerable people and groups.’

The Impact Of Bone Marrow Donation

Spain’s commitment to bone marrow donation is reflected in its numbers. As of September 1, 2023, Spain boasts over 480,000 donors in the Spanish Registry of Bone Marrow Donors (REDMO), managed by the Josep Carreras Foundation under the Ministry of Health and the ONT.

There are also 62,409 units of umbilical cord blood stored in Spain, representing 8 per cent of the global total.

Since the ONT’s launch of the National Bone Marrow Plan in late 2012, donor numbers have nearly quintupled.

Effective donations have soared by 800 per cent, from 35 in 2012 to 320 in 2022. The first half of 2023 alone witnessed 209 effective donations. These figures place REDMO fourth in Europe and eleventh globally in terms of efficiency.

With over 40 million registered donors worldwide, the quest for a matching donor is a global effort. REDMO’s role is crucial whenever a medical team seeks a donor anywhere in the world.