Updated: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:35
Alicante's Accommodation Evolution: From 397 Tourist Apartments in 2000 to Over 4,000 Today. Image: Barbara Buderath / Shutterstock.com.
In the year 2000, the Valencian Government registered a total of 397 tourist apartments in the city of Alicante.
Fast forward two decades and this number has surged dramatically, reaching over 4,000 accommodations in the provincial capital alone.
This staggering increase, excluding those operating irregularly, paints a vivid picture of the evolving hospitality landscape.
Notably, during this period, hotel beds in the city experienced a 47 per cent growth, while apartment accommodations witnessed an astonishing twelvefold rise, now exceeding double the offerings provided by hotels.
This upward trajectory of apartment rentals is not unique to Alicante; it’s a prevailing trend across numerous destinations.
Consequently, many locales have taken decisive measures to address this surge.
In Florence, a city boasting 14,000 registered apartments, the Democratic Party government has implemented a ban on new short-term residential rentals facilitated by platforms such as Airbnb within its historic centre.
In the heart of Alicante, a standard two-bedroom apartment measuring around 80 square metres can command a monthly rental price ranging between €650 and €850.
However, opting for short-term holiday rentals can significantly alter the financial equation. For that same property, monthly returns can range between €2,000 and €5,000.
