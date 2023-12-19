All For A Good Paws!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 9:36

Some of the Pata Paws fundraising items, made with love.

ALMERIA animal shelter, PAWS PATAS recently saw an influx of dogs that suddenly needed their care.

As they struggled to cope, the local community rallied together in a show of support and solidarity, ready and willing to do all they could to help.

One such community member is Victoria Jones, a local resident from the UK, now living in Almeria, who has set up a group specially for fundraising and aiding these animals. This group have named themselves, Pata Paws.

Euro Weekly News had the pleasure of chatting with Victoria, one of four local ladies who are heading up this new operation. When asked where her inspiration to create this group came from, she responded that “me and my daughter, Aliesha, have always helped animals, and with so many shelters needing help right now, we thought this would be the perfect time to make a difference”.

“It all began when a lovely lady named Joz from Belgium got in touch”, she told EWN. “She has made over 200 dog coats last year alone for rescued dogs and offered to show us how we can make them, so myself and the three other ladies involved have set up the ‘Dog Coat Campaign”.

These three other ladies are her daughter Aliesha a local business owner of Body&Bliss natural skin care, Alexis Shillinglaw who is the owner of Alexis Sewing School in Turre and Delia French, an experienced fundraiser.

Together they head Pata Paws, named for the fact that they want to help “all creatures with paws”, as Victoria put it.

In addition to making all these dog coats, and teaching others to do the same, Victoria, who owns Studio Morera – a handmade ceramics and porcelain jewellery shop in Turre – has also created dog Paw earrings and keyrings that were distributed to local bars along with a donation box. Daughter Aleisha, owner of natural skincare shop Body&Bliss is making and donating some special dog paw soaps, Sharon from Cahoots Artisan Craft Shop in Mojacar has made some dog paws handbag charms, and Kate from La Sirena Artist Spain has made some dog wish bracelets.

With all these , Delia French the group’s fundraiser has been busy fundraising and taking these to local bars and shops . The group plans to make more and distribute these at establishments in Almeria along with a donation box.

Alexis sewing school in Turre and Cahoots in Mojacar will be hosting sewing sessions from December 22. Anybody wishing to participate can contact the Pata Paws group through their Facebook or contact Victoria on + 63 434 24 76 .

Pata Paws, which was founded only last week, have raised an incredible €275 in just 2/3 days of these efforts. “It has all happened very quickly and the community have really come together”, beamed Victoria, “we have a lot more planned, and we hope to help many other charities as we continue to grow”.

They are still in need of donations of fabric blankets and clothes made of fleece. As well as waterproof material towels so that they can continue to make these coats. These can be dropped off at Studio Morera in Turre or Cahoots in Mojacar.

In the words of Victoria, “there is more joy in giving than receiving, and this is a way that everybody in the community can give a little. However small or large, you can help.”