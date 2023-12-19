All the lonely people

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 14:01

Simply Thriving Photo: Facebook / Valerie Williams

As the pandemic hit hard in 2020, Val Williams as President of Friends of the Theatre at Salon Varietes in Fuengirola, was seriously concerned that many members had been left high and dry since most were elderly and often lonely.On top of that she saw the emptiness of all the bars, restaurants, businesses, the entertainers with no one to entertain and so she set up Simply Surviving to help out. It was free to join and initially, just a Facebook site.

Whenever it was possible, they would go along in a group for a meal at a restaurant, and from time to time organise events and raise money for local struggling charities. In one year and with sponsorship from Blevin Franks, Ibex, a funeral company and publicity from Michel and Steven of Euro Weekly they were able to donate around €45,000 for various charities.

Simply Thriving

The name was changed after the pandemic to Simply Thriving and became just a social group. Simply Thriving is just a simple group, no complications, no money to pay up front, no board members; people can come and go as they please.

The group has increased in size and now has in the region of 2,000 followers. The aim now is to help everyone and anyone with loneliness. Many elderly people moved out here to Spain and have lost their partner, miss their family and cannot afford to go back to the UK. The group is keen to lend them a helping hand in banishing loneliness.

Mental health issues

Loneliness can leave people feeling isolated and disconnected from others. It is a complex state of mind that can be caused by life changes, mental health conditions, poor self-esteem, and personality traits. Loneliness can also have serious health consequences including decreased mental wellness and physical problems.

With the weather here so good all the year-round, people have the opportunity to get out and about and to join in various activities. So, if you have not already joined Simply Thriving group on Facebook please do so and join them. They have lots of fun and little time to feel lonely. Christmas is a particular time when people really feel lonely and if this affects you, please get in touch, they are there to help and make life more enjoyable. Contact Val on 951313257 or check out the Facebook page for more details

Since the beginning of this group Val is much more committed to living in the moment, appreciating what she has and looking forward to so much fun with friends. Simply Thriving has events coming up including a cruise with 21 members in January and a birthday party which will be a tribute to Elvis Presley on February 22. Join them and have fun as life is for living and loving.