Booming Spanish Tourism Employment Figures For November

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 20:16

San Sebastian de la Gomera, Canary Islands. Credit: Mikadun/shutterstock.com

Recent data indicates a significant surge in employment within the tourism sector, marking a pivotal moment for the industry’s contribution to the national economy.

In November 2023, the tourism sector witnessed a notable increase of 125,577 national insurance contributors compared to the same period last year.

This brought the total to 2,585,486, accounting for 12.5 per cent of the country’s total employment. Overall, the economy grew by 2.6 per cent in November, with a 3 per cent growth in the services sector.

Notably, the tourism sector’s growth stands at 7.2 per cent compared to November 2019, the pre-pandemic benchmark.

Widespread Sector Growth

Jordi Hereu, the Minister for Industry and Tourism said, ‘Tourism employment has left behind the oscillations of the so-called “low season”, which indicates that the objective of deseasonalising the sector is being achieved.’ This growth has been observed across various areas of tourism activity and branches within the sector.

The hotels and catering segment alone added 73,000 contributors, divided between accommodation services (17,308) and food and beverage services (55,692).

Travel agencies and tour operators also saw an increase, gaining 4,797 contributors. Other tourism activities welcomed an additional 47,780 workers.

Rise In Salaried Employment

November also saw a 6.1 per cent increase in the number of salaried employees in the tourism sector, who represent 80.9 per cent of total contributing workers in the sector.

The self-employment segment, comprising 19.1 per cent of total contributors, experienced a 1 per cent increase. ‘The fact that the number of salaried workers continues to increase reflects the profound transformation of the labour market, which increasingly places a premium on high qualifications and professionalisation in the tourism sector,’ stated Hereu.

Regional Highlights

The Canary Islands led the growth in relative terms, with a 6.1 per cent increase. Andalusia (5.6 per cent) and Madrid (5.4 per cent) also showed notable improvements.

In absolute numbers, Andalusia had the highest increase with 15,770 more contributors, followed by Madrid (12,786), Catalonia (10,789), the Canary Islands (9,680), and Valencia (9,475).