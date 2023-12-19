Danger in December for the Spanish mountains

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 7:30

Fire in the Spanish mountains Credit: Shutterstock/2169508355

DUE to the continuing high heats in Almeria and many other areas of Spain, the looming danger of forest fires still hangs over us, even in December.

A forest fire broke out on the morning of Monday 18 December in Los Murtales, the Sierra de Turre, as reported by the Andalusian Forest Fire Extinguishing Service, Infoca.

At first there were two groups of forest firefighters, a fire engine and a helicopter, that were sent to the scene, in addition to the aid of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters, who have a station located in the town of Turre.

At 11:50am Infoca reported that the fire had been officially stabilized, meaning it was not yet controlled but it no longer had active fronts that made the fire advance freely. Work then continued for its control and definitive extinction.

This unexpected blaze just goes to show that even though winter is in full swing, vigilance against wildfires cannot be lowered in the Almeria mountains. These blazes come often without warning and they continue to occur.