Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 17:42
Enhanced Beach Safety: Alicante Boosts Rescue Services. Image: Alicante City & Beach.
The Alicante City & Beach Tourist Board has approved the initiation of the tender process for the new Assistance and Rescue Service contract on the beaches of Alicante.
The base bidding budget for the rescue and lifesaving contract has nearly doubled from the previous one, totalling €4,918,428 for the next three years, with the possibility of two one-year extensions.
The service provision hours will increase from the current 53,322 to 70,666, allowing for more flexible distribution based on needs.
The enhancements include the addition of six more lifeguards, with five assigned to San Juan Beach and another to Almadraba during high season.
The service will also introduce an additional jet ski and a rapid intervention vehicle in terms of material means.
The beach service is active from June 1 to September 15 every day from 10:00.AM until 8:00.PM, during Holy Week, from the Saturday before Maundy Thursday to Easter Monday, and on the day of Santa Faz from 11:00.AM until 7:00.PM.
Additionally, it operates on weekends and holidays from May 1 to May 31 and from September 16 to October 15.
The new contract allows for flexibility to add days as needed based on circumstances.
