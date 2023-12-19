Hospital Super heroes

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 19 Dec 2023
Spiderman in Malaga
Photo: Flickr CC / Olivier Duquesne
Children admitted to the Materno-Infantil Hospital in Malaga received a very special visit today.
Shouts of surprise and excitement filled the playroom on the 4th floor of the hospital’s oncology ward when the little ones saw one of their favourite superheroes descend through one of the ward’s windows.
Eduardo Balboa, from Malaga, left his National Police uniform behind to don the Spiderman costume and climb down the walls of the health centre, surprising the little ones and trying to brighten up their stay during this special time of year.
“It made me very happy and I thought it was a very cool thing to do,” an eleven year old boy told a reporter from La Opinion de Malaga. The visit was received with great excitement by the children who stood in front of the windows anxiously awaiting the appearance of the superhero.
The Malaga policeman was able to perform this feat thanks to the Andrés Olivares Foundation, the promoter of this initiative, and the collaboration of a fireman who helped him to climb down from the 7th floor of the building in a harness and descend little by little to greet the children on all the floors of the Hospital.
During the descent, several families entering or leaving the Hospital also gathered around the paediatric emergency door to watch Spiderman ‘climb’ up the walls of the hospital. “He’s going to fall!” shouted one of the children who watched the feat with enthusiasm and left the hospital with a huge smile on his face.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
