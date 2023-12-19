Love To Sing: 2023 Review

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 14:30

Call for singers Photo: Facebook / Love2Sing

The International Love to Sing Choir after their weekly rehearsals, and the dedicated programming and direction from their musical director Shirley Helleur BA LRAM LTCL, have been proudly fund raising and entertaining the community since 2017, with performances along the Costa del Sol, helping to raise awareness and funds for some very deserving charities.

During 2023 the choir have helped raise over €6,500 for charities in the area and are ready to start their program for 2024. If you are interested in hosting a charity or private event please contact them as soon as possible in order to guarantee a date.

The choir sings a varied repertoire of popular pop, rock and choir tunes ranging from The Beatles, Queen, Adele, Abba, Bert Baccarach to musical tunes from Mama Mia, The Jersey Boys & Les Misérables, plus many more – so there is always something for everyone.

If you are a singer that can read music or have experience in singing in a choir and are interested in joining, the choir will be holding an open evening on Wednesday January 24 at 7pm at their weekly rehearsal at Villa Matilde, Avda Leopoldo Aras Clarin in Manilva.

Please contact them via their Facebook page: @Love2SingCDS or email: love2singmanilva@gmail.com or call Maggie on : +34 628 16 39 77