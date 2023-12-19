By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 10:48

Orihuela's Modest Glow: Christmas Tree Illumination Marks the Start of the Season. Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

ON December 15, Orihuela ushered in the holiday spirit by illuminating the Christmas tree in the Glorieta.

This luminous spectacle stands as one of the few festive decorations gracing the city this year. Notably, this season’s adornments are the most austere in years, a consequence of a swiftly executed and budget-restricted contract by the Department of Festivities.

The allocated budget barely exceeds €61,000, significantly less than what has been spent by other towns of comparable size (for instance, Torrevieja has invested over €400,000 in lights).

Despite the modest lighting, the council has committed to enlivening the holiday season with a robust calendar of more than 200 Christmas activities scheduled until January 5.

This surpasses the number of events in previous years, showcasing the concerted efforts of various council departments.

To access details about the multitude of activities, interested individuals can visit the City Council website at www.orihuela.es/navidad2023