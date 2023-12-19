Over 10,000 Unsafe Toys Seized In Valencia

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 13:34

Unsafe toys removed from sale. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

TOY sales are typically high this time of year and criminals are quick to take advantage of this, even if it means putting young lives at risk.

In a significant operation, the Guardia Civil has confiscated over 10,000 toys in Manises, Valencia, for failing to comply with European safety standards. The crackdown was reported on Tuesday, December 19, highlighting concerns over toy safety.

Operation Details And Investigations

The Guardia Civil’s intervention, part of their Christmas campaign, involved seven searches across various businesses in Manises. During these operations, 10,696 toys, valued at approximately €5,000 were seized. Two individuals are now under investigation for suspected industrial property crimes.

Compliance With European Standards

Toys in the European Union must display the ‘CE’ marking which is an indication that it meets the EU’s safety and trade regulations.

However, the seized toys either lacked this mark or misleadingly displayed a ‘China Export’ mark, that is deceptively similar but not compliant with EU standards.

According to the Guardia Civil, ‘the difference in marking is mainly the spacing of the letters “CE,” since the “China Export” approximates the letters, reducing the space that separates them compared to that of the “European Community.”‘

Issues In Labelling And Instructions

The main breaches involved toy labelling and manufacturing. Many toys had inadequate labelling, such as missing information in Spanish about importers or manufacturers, or lacked proper instructions in Spanish.

Consumer Awareness And Regulatory Responsibility

The Guardia Civil emphasises the role of manufacturers, importers, and distributors in ensuring toy safety. They bear the responsibility for the products entering the EU market.

This operation, executed by the Guardia Civil’s Tax and Border Patrols in Valencia, underscores the importance of vigilance in upholding safety standards and that of unsuspecting shoppers, especially during peak shopping periods like Christmas.