Porsche target Motorsport in 2024

By John Smith •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 18:31
The 2024 Porche Motorsport Stable
Credit: Porsche
Alongside the big brother of the Formula competitions, there is a considerable amount of other motorsport taking part all year round.
Recently, Porsche Motorsport announced that it is heading into 2024 with big aspirations and next year, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart is determined to win titles with its factory teams in the world’s largest endurance championships, at Le Mans.
The Porsche 963 will be taking part in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and the Porsche 99X Electric is set for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the ESL R1 sim racing competition headed by the Porsche factory team Coanda Esports Racing Team.
The Porsche Penske Motorsport works team will tackle the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024 with a slightly different driver line-up.
For the coming season, American Dane Cameron and Matt Campbell from Australia will swap cockpits. In the World Endurance Championship, Campbell will share the No. 5 Porsche 963 with Michael Christensen from Denmark and Frenchman Frédéric Makowiecki. Kévin Estre (France), André Lotterer (Germany) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) continue to share the sister car.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.