Porsche target Motorsport in 2024

By John Smith • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 18:31

The 2024 Porche Motorsport Stable Credit: Porsche

Alongside the big brother of the Formula competitions, there is a considerable amount of other motorsport taking part all year round.

Porsche targets

Recently, Porsche Motorsport announced that it is heading into 2024 with big aspirations and next year, the sports car manufacturer from Stuttgart is determined to win titles with its factory teams in the world’s largest endurance championships, at Le Mans.

The Porsche 963 will be taking part in the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and the Porsche 99X Electric is set for the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and the ESL R1 sim racing competition headed by the Porsche factory team Coanda Esports Racing Team.

Driver news

The Porsche Penske Motorsport works team will tackle the FIA World Endurance Championship WEC and the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in 2024 with a slightly different driver line-up.

For the coming season, American Dane Cameron and Matt Campbell from Australia will swap cockpits. In the World Endurance Championship, Campbell will share the No. 5 Porsche 963 with Michael Christensen from Denmark and Frenchman Frédéric Makowiecki. Kévin Estre (France), André Lotterer (Germany) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) continue to share the sister car.