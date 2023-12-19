By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:22

Potato Power: UN Declares International Day of the Potato. Image: Nednapa / Shutterstock.com.

The World Potato Congress has successfully advocated for the adoption of a resolution on the International Day of the Potato by the United Nations General Assembly.

The resolution designates May 30 as the International Day of the Potato, with the first celebration scheduled for May 30, 2024, and subsequent annual observances.

The goal is to recognise the pivotal role of potatoes in global food security, nutrition, and income generation and to promote sustainable practices among small-scale farmers and value chain actors for environmental protection and social equity.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) welcomed the decision, emphasising the significance of the potato as a staple food consumed by billions of people globally.

The International Day of the Potato, building upon the International Year of Potato observed in 2008, provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the crop’s critical role in addressing global challenges such as food insecurity, poverty, and environmental threats.

“This International Day aims to illuminate the substantial value of the potato across nutritional, economic, environmental, and cultural dimensions,” confirmed Beth Bechdol, Deputy Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

The announcement of the International Day of the Potato coincides with the upcoming event hosted by the World Potato Congress Inc. scheduled to take place in Adelaide, Australia, in June 2024.

This Congress serves as a significant gathering for potato enthusiasts, experts, and industry leaders, providing a platform to delve deeper into the realms of sustainability and innovation in both potato cultivation and usage.