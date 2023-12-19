Rescue Mission After Vehicle Plunges Off Cliff in Torrox

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 13:18

A Dramatic Plunge, a Swift Response. Image: X/CPB

A vehicle plunged off a ten-meter-high cliff in the Calaceite area of Torrox Costa, and the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters (CPB) rapidly intervened. The vehicle had veered off the road, causing it to flip and tumble down the steep embankment into the sea. The accident occurred before 9 AM on Tuesday, December 19, the vehicle collided with a traffic sign, demolished a wooden barrier, and careened over the cliff’s edge.

The Emergency Response in Torrox

The occupant, a 43-year-old driver, miraculously found himself outside the vehicle. The CPB team skilfully facilitated his transport from the cliff to the roadside for immediate medical attention by paramedics. Despite the vehicle’s dramatic descent, the driver sustained only minor injuries.

Prompt responses from emergency medical services, Torrox and Nerja‘s Local Police, Guardia Civil Trafico, and the Provincial Consortium of Firefighters ensued following witnesses’ distress calls. Rescuing the individual proved challenging, yet law enforcement successfully retrieved him. Complaining of severe back pain, the victim remained conscious and was promptly immobilised and administered pain relief by medical responders.

Insights into the Torrox Costa Accident

Sources suggest the driver may have experienced a lapse in concentration or a blackout, with speed possibly contributing to the accident.

