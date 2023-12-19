By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:51
Rock & Jazz Fusion: The Skin Tree Project Live in Alicante. Image: The Skin Tree Project / Facebook.
Calling all rock and jazz enthusiasts! Get ready for an extraordinary musical experience as The Skin Tree Project Band makes its way to Alicante.
This dynamic trio seamlessly blends elements of rock and contemporary jazz.
Catch The Skin Tree Project Band live on Friday, December 22, at Entre Bambalinas, located on Avenida Constitution, 9, 03002 Alicante.
To book your tickets, call (+34) 96 696 28 95.
The band, known for their unique sound, released their debut EP, “The Skin Tree,” in 2018, and they’ve been captivating audiences in various concerts ever since.
Their compositions reflect a fusion of diverse influences as they consistently seek to carve out their own musical language.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
