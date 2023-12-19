By Anna Ellis •
Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:46
Sailing into Festivity: Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch's Christmas Dinner & Dance. Image: RNATB
Santa spread joy among the shipmates of the Royal Naval Association Torrevieja Branch (RNATB) during their recent annual Christmas Dinner & Dance.
The festive atmosphere began with a Cava reception featuring the Melody Makers who delighted nearly 50 shipmates and guests with a splendid rendition of carols and raised €58.83 for their designated charity, Age Concern.
Santa made a grand entrance, leaving his reindeer outside but bringing in two of his elves to distribute individual presents to the ladies and the dining tables were named after Santa’s reindeer.
After Santa’s departure, guests enjoyed a delicious meal.
The shipmates, representing a diverse mix of military backgrounds and nationalities, celebrated in traditional naval style with a toast of port.
Special guests included a Lieutenant Submariner from the Spanish Navy, also known as ‘Elf Smiley,’ and an ex-RN whirligig (helicopter) engineer, ‘Elf Happy,’ both assisting Santa with the gift distribution.
The RNATB, comprising ex-Royal Navy, ex-Royal Marines, ex-Merchant Navy, ex-Army, and ex-RAF members, along with civilians from various nations, celebrated unity and peace.
