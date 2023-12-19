By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:42

Salting the Past: The Pioneering Pinoso Project. Image: Ayuntamiento de Pinoso.

Half a century ago, a pivotal connection was established between the territories of Pinoso and the salt mines of Torrevieja.

This marked a significant chapter in the history of salt production in the province of Alicante.

In the 1960s, the demand for salt in Spain witnessed exponential growth, primarily fuelled by the burgeoning needs of the chemical sector.

This surge prompted the province, renowned for being a top producer and exporter of sea salt, to progressively curtail its overseas shipments, from 465,000 tons in 1963 to a mere 179,000 in 1970.

Recognising the urgency of the situation the ambitious “Pinoso Project” materialised during the early 1970s.

The primary objective was clear: double salt production to ensure a stable domestic supply and revive exports that had dwindled in the preceding years.

The project’s trump card was the Pinoso rock salt deposit, a diapir concealing over 334 million tons of sodium chloride, as revealed by the initial drilling campaign in 1967.

This mountainous reserve has enabled Torrevieja to surpass a production capacity of one million tonnes annually.