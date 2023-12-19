Trending:

San Pedro Brass Band Concert

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 8:03

Brass Band Photo: Facebook / Málaga Brass Band

THE Málaga Brass Band is performing at Paseo las Palmeras in San Pedro Alcantara on Saturday, December 23 at 7pm with free admission.

This Christmas concert will take us on a journey through the history of brass and percussion music. From Richard Strauss to the film music of John Williams and Christmas carols from various countries plus the obligatory Radetzky March by Johan Strauss.

The band was founded in 2015 by the trombonist and conductor Víctor Eloy López, and is made up of professionals from the most important musical institutions in Málaga: Conservatorio Superior de Música de Málaga, Orquesta Filarmónica de Málaga, Orquesta Sinfónica de Málaga and Banda Municipal de Málaga.

