Sevilla Woman Saves Newborn Dumped In Rubbish Bin

By John Ensor • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 12:39

Valme Hospital, in Sevilla. Credit: Google Maps.com

YESTERDAY, a woman in was shocked to discover a baby girl had been abandoned and dumped in a rubbish container.

Antonia, a resident of Los Palacios and Villafranca in Sevilla, discovered a baby girl who was just hours old, in a plastic bag in a municipal rubbish container on Monday, December 19.

The Rescue

While walking near the cemetery, Antonia, accompanied by another woman and a man, heard a noise resembling a cat’s meow coming from a rubbish bin.

Upon further investigation, they found the infant face down in a supermarket carrier bag. After rescuing the newborn they swiftly alerted emergency services. The baby is now thankfully in a stable condition and is being cared for at the Valme Hospital in Sevilla.

A Community In Shock

Manuel, Antonia’s brother-in-law who described the neighbourhood as humble and hardworking, said: ‘I think my sister-in-law still doesn’t really know what has happened, and when she wakes up tomorrow she will realize how important what she has done is.’

Adoption Aspirations And Challenges

In the aftermath, 62-year-old Antonia expressed a desire to adopt the baby, stating ‘If someone is going to adopt her, I will adopt her.’

The adoption process in Spain, particularly for a specific child, is complex, governed by stringent regulations. Currently, the baby is under the temporary care of the Ministry of Equality, Social Policies and Conciliation of the Board of Andalusia.

A Community’s Effort

The Board has initiated an emergency protocol to place the baby with an ’emergency family’, prioritising a home environment.

Authorities keep a list of families across eight provinces, some of whom are specifically prepared for infant care. Families wishing to be considered must specify age ranges and characteristics of the children they are willing to host.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have commenced an investigation to locate the baby’s mother, utilising pregnancy data and potential DNA testing.

This incident not only highlights the challenges of adoption processes but also underscores the impact of community vigilance coupled with empathy in critical situations.